Andy Warhol works to feature in Ireland’s largest exhibition of pop art

Works by Andy Warhol are to be shown in Dublin as part of Ireland’s largest display of pop art.

The Pop Art Pioneers exhibition at Gormleys will showcase 2 million euro worth of works by Warhol and fellow US artists Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring and Robert Indiana.

It will feature Warhol’s silkscreen portraits, Lichtenstein’s The Den, Haring’s graphic designs and Indiana’s LOVE artworks.