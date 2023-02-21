Jump to content

Andy Warhol works to feature in Ireland’s largest exhibition of pop art

The work of fellow US artists Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring and Robert Indiana will also be on show.

Jonathan McCambridge
Tuesday 21 February 2023 11:57
A Superman print by Andy Warhol will be among the work featured (Gormleys/PA)
A Superman print by Andy Warhol will be among the work featured (Gormleys/PA)

Works by Andy Warhol are to be shown in Dublin as part of Ireland’s largest display of pop art.

The Pop Art Pioneers exhibition at Gormleys will showcase 2 million euro worth of works by Warhol and fellow US artists Roy Lichtenstein, Keith Haring and Robert Indiana.

It will feature Warhol’s silkscreen portraits, Lichtenstein’s The Den, Haring’s graphic designs and Indiana’s LOVE artworks.

