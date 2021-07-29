The current Olympics, like all, has been a showcase of some of the world’s leading athletes. But many may have missed another key feature of the Games - a platform sampling some of the most iconic elements of popular Japanese culture.

During the opening ceremony, organisers ensured that viewers enjoyed the best of modern Japan, especially elements from video games, manga and anime, as well as Japanese pop music (J-pop) and design.

Led by Greece, the parade of athletes began with triumphant orchestral music from Roto’s Theme, a song from Japanese role-playing video game (RPG) Dragon Quest, which is played on the Nintendo DS console.