Police fire rubber bullets at protesters, cars overturned on sidelines of APEC summit in Bangkok
Police say ten protesters are arrested and five police officials injured
Police in Thailand’s Bangkok fired rubber bullets to disperse pro-democracy protesters who had gathered near the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group meeting on Friday.
According to police official Ashyan Kraithong, around 350 protesters clashed with the police about 10km (6 miles) from the meeting venue, reported Reuters.
Police said that ten protesters were arrested and five police officials injured.
