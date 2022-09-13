Armenia, Azerbaijan conflict erupts as US warns Russia against ‘stirring the pot’

A ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan was observed for barely 15 minutes on Tuesday morning before the decades-old hostility between the two countries resumed, with fresh skirmishes leading to the deaths of at least 49 soldiers.

The cost of the renewed conflict was likely higher as only Armenia reported the number of deaths on its side after the clashes with Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan acknowledged casualties on its side as well but did not elaborate.