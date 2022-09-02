Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to another three years for ‘election fraud’
Aung San Suu Kyi has now been sentenced to 20 years in prison on 11 counts
Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced on Friday by a court to three years imprisonment over her role in “election fraud”.
This adds more jail time to the 17 years she is already serving for various offences.
Last month, a court in military-ruled Myanmar convicted Ms Suu Kyi, 77, on more charges, adding six years to an earlier 11-year prison sentence.
