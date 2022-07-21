A mysterious pink hue that appeared in the sky above a town in Australia eminated from a cannabis farm, it has been revealed.

The sudden appearance of the vibrant salmon-coloured light prompted locals in Mildura to speculate the possiblity of aliens or other supernatural phenomena.

Social media users were quick to pick up on the spectacular ultraviolet ray, with one person exclaiming “the truth is out there” - the tagline for popular science fiction series the X-Files.