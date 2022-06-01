Researchers find world’s largest plant in Australia after mistaking it for giant underwater meadow

A single seed from 4,500 years ago spread to form the plant that has developed resilience to recover from an extreme climate event

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 01 June 2022 15:52
Researchers from University of Western Australia discovered the world’s largest plant in the Shark Bay region

Scientists have discovered the world’s largest plant growing underwater after initially mistaking it for a giant underwater meadow.

The plant, discovered at Shark Bay, a World Heritage site located off the Western Australia coast, is believed to span as much as 200sq km (77sq miles). This surface area is slightly larger than the city of Glasgow, more than times the size of Manhattan Island or roughly 20,000 rugby fields.

Experts believe the plant spread from a single seed about 4,500 years ago and has been growing ever since.

