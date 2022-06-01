Scientists have discovered the world’s largest plant growing underwater after initially mistaking it for a giant underwater meadow.

The plant, discovered at Shark Bay, a World Heritage site located off the Western Australia coast, is believed to span as much as 200sq km (77sq miles). This surface area is slightly larger than the city of Glasgow, more than times the size of Manhattan Island or roughly 20,000 rugby fields.

Experts believe the plant spread from a single seed about 4,500 years ago and has been growing ever since.