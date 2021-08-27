How Australia’s ‘Covid Zero’ strategy left a nation divided and disheartened

Before the pandemic, a city more at ease with itself than Melbourne would have been hard to find.

Australia’s second-largest city was voted the “world’s most liveable” for seven straight years until 2017. When Melbourne crashed on the “world liveability index” to only eighth of 140, its paper The Age reported the shock: the city had “taken a hit”.

Even that disaster didn’t diminish its charm. The trams still trundled along Swanston Street past the Town Hall and the magnificent Victorian state library. Melburnians still did their morning walks along the sea front. The flat whites were still the nation’s best.