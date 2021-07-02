Lucky country no more: Australia’s tough Covid border policy can’t compensate for poor vaccine rollout
Australia seemed largely immune from the worst of the pandemic. But, Steve Evans reports, its failing vaccine programme and the arrival of the Delta variant has changed that
It’s fair to say there was a certain smugness in Australia about the way the epidemic was going. Australians basked in the benefits of distance – but not any more.
In the first year of the epidemic, before the vaccines arrived, the country kept infections and deaths way below the numbers recorded in Europe and North America.
By the beginning of February this year, 100,000 people had died in the UK. In Australia, albeit with a population a third the size, it was less than a thousand.
