Australia lost the most mammal species in the world, ‘shocking’ report reveals
Over 200 animal and plant species have been declared ‘threatened’ in last five years
Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent in the world, and more are headed towards extinction in the coming years due to a combined effect of habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, mining and climate change, the “shocking” state of the environment report has warned.
The Australian government’s long-awaited 2021 State of the Environment Report, a five-yearly environmental report card, was released on Tuesday after a year-long wait, and it paints a grim picture of the country’s unique biodiversity, which has been destroyed at an unprecedented rate over the last few years.
More than 100 Australian species, including eight species of wallabies alone, have been declared extinct or extinct in the wild. While 202 animal and plant species have been declared “threatened”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies