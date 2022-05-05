Australia defends Solomon Islands ties after ‘invasion’ claim as China row grows
Australia’s defence minister insisted the claims are not about the nation
Australia has sought to defend its ties with Solomon Islands after the South Pacific nation signed a security pact with China.
Prime minister Scott Morrison dismissed a furious response by the leader of the islands to western criticism of the deal.
In a fiery speech to parliament on Tuesday, the Solomons’ prime minister, Manasseh Sogavare, said: “We are threatened with invasion”, but did not name any countries or give evidence for his claim.
