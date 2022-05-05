Australia defends Solomon Islands ties after ‘invasion’ claim as China row grows

Australia’s defence minister insisted the claims are not about the nation

Thomas Kingsley
Thursday 05 May 2022 19:29
<p>China’s Premier Li Keqiang, left, and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare</p>

Australia has sought to defend its ties with Solomon Islands after the South Pacific nation signed a security pact with China.

Prime minister Scott Morrison dismissed a furious response by the leader of the islands to western criticism of the deal.

In a fiery speech to parliament on Tuesday, the Solomons’ prime minister, Manasseh Sogavare, said: “We are threatened with invasion”, but did not name any countries or give evidence for his claim.

