Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Researchers claim to have solved mystery of stranger who washed up on Australian beach 70 years ago

South Australia Police and Forensic Science South Australia have not verified the findings of Prof Abbott so far

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 27 July 2022 16:33
Comments
<p>File. South Australia Police exhume the body of the so-called ‘Somerton man’ on Wednesday, 15 May 2021</p>

File. South Australia Police exhume the body of the so-called ‘Somerton man’ on Wednesday, 15 May 2021

(South Australia Police)

A professor at the University of Adelaide in Australia has claimed to have cracked the mystery of the “Somerton man” whose body washed up on one of the city’s beaches in 1948.

Prof Derek Abbott has claimed that the man who popularly came to be known as the “Somerton man” was Carl “Charles” Webb — an electrical engineer and instrument maker born in Victoria state capital Melbourne in 1905.

Prof Abbott dedicated his life to finding the identity of the man who washed up on Somerton Beach, near Adelaide in South Australia more than 70 years ago. According to the local media, Mr Abbott worked with the American genealogist Colleen Fitzpatrick to identify Webb as the “Somerton man.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in