‘It must be my choice’: Austrians protest against compulsory Covid jabs

When Austria’s lower house of parliament passed a bill this week to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory for all adults from early February, Peter Rother was appalled. To the 47-year-old, the move was a sign of democratic backsliding.

A staunch opponent of Covid jabs since they were first rolled out, Mr Rother took to the streets of Vienna, Austria’s capital, on Saturday along with hundreds of others to voice his opposition to the bill, which is likely to be passed into law within weeks.

“It’s my body, and it must be my choice what I do with my body”, he said from behind his surgical mask. “I think what this government has done is wrong and I will peacefully protest that.”