A self-steering ship has completed the world’s first transoceanic voyage of a large vessel using autonomous navigation technology.

Avikus, which is a subsidiary of the world’s largest shipbuilding company HD Hyundai, announced that the 180,000 square-metre-class ultra-large vessel Prism Courage completed the 20,000km (12,500 mile) journey on 2 June.

Setting off from the Gulf of Mexico, the Prism Courage sailed through the Panama Canal before crossing the Pacific Ocean to the Boryeong LNG Terminal in South Korea.