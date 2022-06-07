Autonomous cargo ship completes first ever transoceanic voyage
AI route optimisation increased fuel efficiency and reduced greenhouse gas emissions in voyage across Pacific Ocean
A self-steering ship has completed the world’s first transoceanic voyage of a large vessel using autonomous navigation technology.
Avikus, which is a subsidiary of the world’s largest shipbuilding company HD Hyundai, announced that the 180,000 square-metre-class ultra-large vessel Prism Courage completed the 20,000km (12,500 mile) journey on 2 June.
Setting off from the Gulf of Mexico, the Prism Courage sailed through the Panama Canal before crossing the Pacific Ocean to the Boryeong LNG Terminal in South Korea.
