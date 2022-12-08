Indonesia has sparked outrage after releasing a convicted terrorist and the primary bombmaker for the deadly 2002 Bali bombings after he served just half of his original 20-year prison sentence.

Umar Patek, a leading member of the Al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiyah, was sentenced to 20 years in jail in 2012 after being found guilty of making a car bomb that ripped through two Bali nightclubs.

The attack killed 202 people from 21 nations, including 88 Australian victims, on 12 October 2002 in the deadliest terrorist attack to have struck Indonesia.