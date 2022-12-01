In order to produce some of the tones in their extensive vocal range, bats use techniques similar to those used by human death metal singers, new research reveals.

Scientists at the University of Southern Denmark were able to examine, in detail for the first time, exactly what happens in a bat’s larynx when it produces sound.

The bats reportedly resort to "growling", producing low frequency sounds in the style of death metal singers, when they fly in and out of densely-packed roosts, with researchers suggesting it could be deployed to show aggression.