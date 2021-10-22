Rivers of molten lava have wreaked havoc on the Spanish island of La Palma, destroying buildings and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people and abandonment of pets.

But the humble honey bee has found an ingenious way to preserve its home.

The black bees, which are native to the Canary Islands, are using propolis to protect the access to their hives from the volcanic ash which is covering the island with a thick, sooty blanket.