Beijing man breaks Covid isolation ‘many times’, forcing entire community to be quarantined

More than 5,000 of his neighbours have been asked to quarantine at home or in government facilities

Arpan Rai
Tuesday 31 May 2022 16:44
<p>China is trying to contain a spike in coronavirus cases in Beijing after hundreds of people tested positive for the virus in recent weeks</p>

Thousands of residents in Beijing were forced into quarantine after a man violated the order to stay at home and went on to test positive for Covid-19 as China marked the end of weeks of strict lockdown guidelines.

The man, who is in his forties and goes by the second name Sun, was asked to isolate after he visited a “high-risk” shopping centre, according to a report by AFP.

Police officials have launched an investigation into the incident.

