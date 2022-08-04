Jump to content
Beirut grain silo collapses as protesters march on second anniversary of blast

Demonstrators took the streets of the Lebanese capital on Thursday to show their anger at the lack of accountability over the fateful port blast in 2020

Bel Trew
in Beirut
Thursday 04 August 2022 20:06
Comments
More of port grain silo collapses on anniversary of Beirut blast

A corner of Beirut’s huge grain silo collapsed on the second anniversary of Lebanon’s port blast that killed nearly 220 people and destroyed swathes of the capital, as hundreds of protesters marched through the devastated city demanding justice for the dead and injured.

Footage shared with The Independent showed the northern corner of the towering structure – that was shredded by the 2020 explosion – tilting at an alarming angle before it crumbled into a massive cloud of toxic dust.

It has been on fire for more than three weeks since fermenting grain trapped inside ignited, but firefighters said they were unable to put the blaze out because so many of the silos are on the verge of collapsing.

