Puppet state? How Putin’s war could drive Belarus deeper into Russia’s clutches

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is likely to isolate Belarus further and leave its leader Alexander Lukashenko in an increasingly difficult position with Vladimir Putin pulling the strings, reports Amanda Coakley

Sunday 06 March 2022 14:11
Comments
<p>File photo: A carnival float featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin (top) handling Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko like a puppet at a peace march titled “Freedom for Ukraine” in Cologne, Germany, 28 February 2022</p>

File photo: A carnival float featuring Russian President Vladimir Putin (top) handling Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko like a puppet at a peace march titled “Freedom for Ukraine” in Cologne, Germany, 28 February 2022

(AFP via Getty Images)

Standing in front of his security council this week, Belarus’s strongman President Alexander Lukashenko pointed to a map that set alarm bells off across Europe. The map, which divided Ukraine into four parts, appeared to show Russia’s plan of attack and main targets. It also suggested that Moldova – a former Soviet country – could be invaded.

In Chișinău, the capital of Moldova, the Belarusian ambassador Anatoly Kalinin was quickly summoned to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, where he walked back his president’s erratic speech.

“Belarus highly appreciates Moldova’s position on maintaining the principles of constitutional neutrality and, in turn, confirm there is no threat to Moldova’s security from the Republic of Belarus,” he said in a statement.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in