Puppet state? How Putin’s war could drive Belarus deeper into Russia’s clutches

Standing in front of his security council this week, Belarus’s strongman President Alexander Lukashenko pointed to a map that set alarm bells off across Europe. The map, which divided Ukraine into four parts, appeared to show Russia’s plan of attack and main targets. It also suggested that Moldova – a former Soviet country – could be invaded.

In Chișinău, the capital of Moldova, the Belarusian ambassador Anatoly Kalinin was quickly summoned to the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, where he walked back his president’s erratic speech.

“Belarus highly appreciates Moldova’s position on maintaining the principles of constitutional neutrality and, in turn, confirm there is no threat to Moldova’s security from the Republic of Belarus,” he said in a statement.