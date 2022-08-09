Jump to content
‘A big day for the beluga’: French rescuers try to move stranded whale into saltwater tank

The whale has been stranded in the River Seine for almost a week

David Harding
Tuesday 09 August 2022 17:35
France running out of time as beluga whale stuck in River Seine refuses food

The beluga whale stranded in France’s River Seine for almost a week will be moved to a saltwater tank on Tuesday for checks and care, an organisation trying to rescue the animal said.

The beluga, which strayed into the Seine several days ago and swam nearly halfway to Paris, had been confined in a ship’s lock, where it has received vitamins and antibiotics over the weekend.

However it has failed to eat and there are concerns about the beluga’s weight, environmental group Sea Shepherd France has said.

