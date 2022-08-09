‘A big day for the beluga’: French rescuers try to move stranded whale into saltwater tank
The whale has been stranded in the River Seine for almost a week
The beluga whale stranded in France’s River Seine for almost a week will be moved to a saltwater tank on Tuesday for checks and care, an organisation trying to rescue the animal said.
The beluga, which strayed into the Seine several days ago and swam nearly halfway to Paris, had been confined in a ship’s lock, where it has received vitamins and antibiotics over the weekend.
However it has failed to eat and there are concerns about the beluga’s weight, environmental group Sea Shepherd France has said.
