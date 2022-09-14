‘Divorce party’ cancelled in Indian city following protests
A group of 18 men were planning a party to celebrate their respective divorces
A divorce party has been cancelled in Bhopal, India, following protests by local Hindu organisations.
In the past week, an invitation card containing details of the event went viral on social media.
Apparently, a group of 18 men from an NGO named Bhai Welfare Society (brothers’ welfare society) were planning a party to celebrate their respective divorces in the central Indian city of Bhopal.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies