Biden says he is worried Vladimir Putin does not ‘have a way out’ of Ukraine war

Joe Biden said he was worried that Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine invasion and he was thinking of ways to respond to this dilemma.
The US president, however, called his Russian counterpart a “very calculating man” at a political fundraiser in Washington on Monday.
Mr Biden pointed out that Mr Putin “doesn’t have a way out right now, and I’m trying to figure out what we do about that”.
