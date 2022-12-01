Fossil ‘overturns more than a century of knowledge’ about evolution of birds

A re-analysis of a 66.7 million-year-old fossilised bird skeleton found on the Dutch-Belgian border in the 1990s has “upended” one of the core assumptions about the evolution of modern birds.

Until now it was thought that modern birds’ mobile, dextrous beaks – which they can move independently from their heads – evolved more recently, with birds such as ostriches and emus, who have fixed upper mandibles, emerging first.

However, a new study of the fossil reveals that mobile beaks had already evolved before the mass extinction event that wiped out dinosaurs.