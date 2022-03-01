Deadly wildfires are making new hole in the Ozone Layer, scientists warn

Australia’s wildfire smoke caused a 1 per cent loss in ozone, scientists find

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 01 March 2022 14:33
Smoke from raging wildfires is destroying the ozone layer, researchers find

(via REUTERS)

Towers of smoke from Australia’s ‘Black Summer’ bushfires have resulted in a depletion of the ozone layer, a new study has found.

The continent’s wildfires in 2019-20 blazed across more than 43 million acres of land and emanated over 1 million tons of smoke particles in the atmosphere, according to Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Researchers at MIT estimated that this significant level of smoke has caused a 1 per cent loss in ozone.

