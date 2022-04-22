Regular blood donation can remove toxic ‘forever chemicals’ from body, study finds
Plasma donation reduced average blood serum levels of ‘forever chemicals’ by about 30 per cent over 12-month period
Regular blood donation can help reduce the levels of some toxic synthetic chemical compounds known as “forever chemicals” that persist in the body, according to a new study.
These chemicals, known as PFAS or “per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances”, are found in common household objects such as non-stick pans, stain- or water-resistant materials and paints as well as carpets and clothes, and have been implicated in a range of adverse health outcomes.
Legacy firefighting foams also contain PFAS, and studies have shown that firefighters have higher PFAS levels in blood samples than the general population.
