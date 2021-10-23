All eyes on Brazil’s legal system as Bolsonaro faces a Covid reckoning

The head of the Brazilian Senate committee that claims Jair Bolsonaro should be charged with crimes against humanity and imprisoned for his handling of the coronavirus crisis which has killed over 600,000 Brazilians, has said he believes charges will be laid against the right-wing president.

Omar Aziz, the president of the Covid parliamentary commission, toldThe Independent that he expects the country’s Attorney General to proceed with charges.

There have been some concerns that the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, a Bolsonaro appointee who has strong ties to the president might not pursue charges, despite the gravity of the findings by the commission.