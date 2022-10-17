‘You lie every day’: Brazil’s Lula and Bolsonaro clash in feisty presidential debate
Final vote is 30 October
It is shaping up to be the most bitter election of the year.
And the first televised television debate between between Brazil’s presidential candidates - Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro - did little to dispel that notion.
The two rivals clashed repeatedly with both repeatedly calling the other a liar during the 90-minute debate.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies