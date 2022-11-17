Blood test ‘could detect breast cancer up to two years before diagnosis’
Researchers say findings could ‘form the basis of blood testing for people with a genetic predisposition or a family history of breast cancer’
A simple blood test that looks for changes in a group of proteins could detect breast cancer up to two years before diagnosis, according to scientists.
Experts have identified a type of blood test that focuses on a set of six proteins that may be at higher or lower levels up to two years prior to breast cancer diagnosis.
The researchers said their findings, presented at the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference, could “form the basis of blood testing for people with a genetic predisposition or a family history of breast cancer” to ensure early diagnosis and treatment.
