EU far-right tries to postpone debate on UK Brexit lawbreaking

The European Parliament's far-right group has tried to stop MEPs from discussing the British government's breaches of international law on Wednesday.
MEPs are due to discuss Boris Johnson's overriding of the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol later in the week – with the prime minister expected to be blasted from across the EU political spectrum.
But the ID group, which represents parties like French National Rally, Italy's Lega, and the German AfD appears to have come to the UK's aid and tried to get the debate postponed.
