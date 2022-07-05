EU far-right tries to postpone debate on UK Brexit lawbreaking

MEPs are set to blast Boris Johnson’s approach on Wednesday

Jon Stone
Policy Correspondent
Tuesday 05 July 2022 16:40
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson is set to be criticised by MEPs on Wednesday </p>

(PA)

The European Parliament's far-right group has tried to stop MEPs from discussing the British government's breaches of international law on Wednesday.

MEPs are due to discuss Boris Johnson's overriding of the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol later in the week – with the prime minister expected to be blasted from across the EU political spectrum.

But the ID group, which represents parties like French National Rally, Italy's Lega, and the German AfD appears to have come to the UK's aid and tried to get the debate postponed.

