How a small marble foot has put more pressure on the British Museum to return the Elgin Marbles

The return to Greece of a marble fragment from Italy has shifted attention to other artefacts that could – or should – be returned, reports Moira Lavelle

Sunday 16 January 2022 14:45
Comments
<p>Two conservators hold a Parthenon fragment, on loan from the Antonino Salinas Regional Archaeological Museum of Palermo, at the Parthenon Gallery of the Acropolis Museum in Athens</p>

Two conservators hold a Parthenon fragment, on loan from the Antonino Salinas Regional Archaeological Museum of Palermo, at the Parthenon Gallery of the Acropolis Museum in Athens

(Reuters)

On its own the marble fragment is modest, the size of a child’s backpack.

It shows a right foot draped with diaphanous fabric. The foot belongs to the goddess Artemis, and wraps into the monumental 158 metre (518 feet) Ionic frieze depicting mortals and gods of Ancient Greece on the inner layer of the Parthenon temple in Athens.

The marble piece has spent decades in the Antonino Salinas Regional Archaeological Museum in Palermo, Sicily, but in a landmark deal this week, was sent to Greece in exchange for an ancient statue and amphora.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in