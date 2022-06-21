At around 8.30am on 20 April, Rahima Begum, a street vendor in New Delhi, heard that the municipal authorities would be conducting an “anti-encroachment” demolition of makeshift homes and businesses in Jahangirpuri, where she lived and ran a roadside soft drink shop with her family.

Residents in the crowded area in the northern part of the Indian capital were tense after the order was issued by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), run by prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The two-day drive would take place in a primarily Muslim neighbourhood.

Three days earlier, the area had been the site of communal violence during a procession to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god Hanuman.