Bee populations decline in California for first time in 40 years

<p>Climate change and pesticides can be blamed for declining bee populations </p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Several species of bees have gone missing in California, according to new research.

A study into bee populations in the state found that several once-common species of the insect have declined in population since the 1980s.

Other smaller-scale studies have shown that bee populations around the world have significantly reduced due to climate change, the decline of habitats and the use of bee-killing pesticides.

