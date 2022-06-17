Bee populations decline in California for first time in 40 years
Bees are key to food production and help pollinate crops for tomatoes, berries and other foods, Furvah Shah reports
Several species of bees have gone missing in California, according to new research.
A study into bee populations in the state found that several once-common species of the insect have declined in population since the 1980s.
Other smaller-scale studies have shown that bee populations around the world have significantly reduced due to climate change, the decline of habitats and the use of bee-killing pesticides.
