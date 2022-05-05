BVI leadership rejects UK’s direct rule plan and suggests coalition government

Political leaders in the British Virgin Islands have rejected Britain’s proposal to impose direct rule on the territory from London following the arrest of its premier Andrew Fahie in the US over alleged drug trafficking offences.

Acting premier Natalio D. Wheatley has instead suggested that a ‘National Unity’ coalition government be appointed to lead the territory comprised of politicians from the three main parties: the Virgin Islands Party, the National Democratic Party and the Peoples Virgin Islands Movement.

During meetings about the future of BVI with the UK’s overseas minister Amanda Mulling, who arrived on the islands for crisis talks on Sunday, Mr Wheatley said he shared some ideas about addressing immediate concerns “without a partial suspension of the constitution”.