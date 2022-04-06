‘Significant’ fall in caesarean births since start of Covid pandemic

Caesarean section births and induced deliveries in the US have seen a “significant” fall since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study.

The first large-scale examination of delivery data during the onset of the virus showed premature births through C-sections and induced deliveries fell by 6.5 per cent during the first month of the pandemic.

Researchers said this remained consistently lower throughout the pandemic, and the reason for the fall is likely down pre-natal visits being reduced in an effort to slow the spread of Covid.