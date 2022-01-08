For more than two decades, Paul Sebastian was an avid follower of the Cameroonian football team: buying all the kit, watching every match on TV, and even travelling abroad to see them live.

Yet as Cameroon prepares to host the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) starting on Sunday, the father-of-three will not be tuning in.

Furthermore, he wishes the tournament wasn’t happening at all - especially in his city of Limbe, which is home to one of the country’s six Afcon stadiums - and he is far from the only one with this opinion in southwest Cameroon.