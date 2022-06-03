Justin Trudeau has said that China’s actions in international airspace while Canadian patrol aircraft were monitoring North Korea sanction evasions were “extremely troubling”.

Canada has stationed its aircraft in Japan as the nation participates in the multinational effort to implement UN sanctions against North Korea for its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles programmes.

Aircraft of China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force approached long-range patrol aircraft of the Royal Canadian Air Force several times between 26 April and 26 May, Ottawa has said, adding that they did not adhere to standard safety norms.