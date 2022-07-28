The Canadian government said on Wednesday that Pope Francis’s apology to indegenous people in the country did not go far enough.

The statement comes just days after the 85-year-old pontiff arrived in the indigenous community of Maskwacis, Alberta, on Monday, where he delivered a long-sought apology for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “residential school” system.

An estimated 150,000 kids were separated from their families at the schools between 1883 and the 1970s.