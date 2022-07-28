Canadian government says Pope Francis apology over church abuses does not go far enough
Pope asks for ‘forgiveness’ on Monday at Maskwacis, Alberta
The Canadian government said on Wednesday that Pope Francis’s apology to indegenous people in the country did not go far enough.
The statement comes just days after the 85-year-old pontiff arrived in the indigenous community of Maskwacis, Alberta, on Monday, where he delivered a long-sought apology for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s “residential school” system.
An estimated 150,000 kids were separated from their families at the schools between 1883 and the 1970s.
