Can cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving lives?

Joyce Ares had just turned 74 and was feeling fine when she agreed to give a blood sample for research. So she was surprised when the screening test came back positive for signs of cancer.

After a repeat blood test, a PET scan and a needle biopsy, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

"I cried," the retired real estate broker said. "Just a couple of tears and thought, ‘OK, now what do we do?"’