Can cancer blood tests live up to promise of saving lives?

A new type of blood test that checks for signs of cancer in healthy people has hit the market

Carla K. Johnson
Monday 11 April 2022 15:31
<p>The tests are being marketed without endorsements from medical groups or a recommendation from US health authorities</p>

(AP)

Joyce Ares had just turned 74 and was feeling fine when she agreed to give a blood sample for research. So she was surprised when the screening test came back positive for signs of cancer.

After a repeat blood test, a PET scan and a needle biopsy, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

"I cried," the retired real estate broker said. "Just a couple of tears and thought, ‘OK, now what do we do?"’

