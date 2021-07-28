Fujimori casts long shadow as Peru’s new president assumes office

Wednesday marks the 200th year of Peru’s independence, a date that many in the South American country once looked forward to as a national milestone. But instead of celebrating progress made, many Peruvians today are wondering what went wrong.

“Sometimes I think we’ve been cursed,” said Julia Hildalgo, a 34-year-old hairdresser in Lima, blaming an out-of-touch political class.

In recent years, Peru has had four presidents and two Congresses, as corruption scandals and power struggles have fueled turmoil and pushed institutions to their limits. Four former presidents have been in jail, and a fifth killed himself to avoid arrest.