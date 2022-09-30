Authorities in central India are building quarantine enclosures inside the existing periphery where eight Namibian cheetahs are inhabited as they prepare to bring another dozen cheetahs from South Africa by the end of this year in the same national park in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.
Top forest officials of Madhya Pradesh state have said they have identified the location for setting up quarantine “bomas” or enclosures for at least 12 cheetahs expected to reach India under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the South African government, reported daily The Indian Express.
Both the countries signed the memorandum earlier this year to reintroduce the wild cat back in the Indian subcontinent through intercontinental translocation.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies