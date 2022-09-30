Jump to content

India prepares to set up quarantine enclosures for more cheetahs arriving from South Africa

A dozen cheetahs are expected to join the Namibian cats in central India next month

Arpan Rai
Friday 30 September 2022 15:52
Indian PM Modi releases Namibian cheetahs into Kuno national park enclosures

Authorities in central India are building quarantine enclosures inside the existing periphery where eight Namibian cheetahs are inhabited as they prepare to bring another dozen cheetahs from South Africa by the end of this year in the same national park in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Top forest officials of Madhya Pradesh state have said they have identified the location for setting up quarantine “bomas” or enclosures for at least 12 cheetahs expected to reach India under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the South African government, reported daily The Indian Express.

Both the countries signed the memorandum earlier this year to reintroduce the wild cat back in the Indian subcontinent through intercontinental translocation.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in