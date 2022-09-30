Authorities in central India are building quarantine enclosures inside the existing periphery where eight Namibian cheetahs are inhabited as they prepare to bring another dozen cheetahs from South Africa by the end of this year in the same national park in Madhya Pradesh, officials said.

Top forest officials of Madhya Pradesh state have said they have identified the location for setting up quarantine “bomas” or enclosures for at least 12 cheetahs expected to reach India under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the South African government, reported daily The Indian Express.

Both the countries signed the memorandum earlier this year to reintroduce the wild cat back in the Indian subcontinent through intercontinental translocation.