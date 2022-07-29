Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ threatening Antarctica wildlife, scientists warn

Toxic “forever” chemicals from non-stick pans and water-repellent clothing have increased markedly in Antarctica, where they could be harming wildlife such as penguins, seals and whales, scientists say.

The experts say substances developed to replace ozone-depleting CFCs found in fridges are among the probable sources of the relatively new contamination.

And they believe the southernmost continent, one of Earth’s remotest places, serves as a global barometer for the chemical industry.