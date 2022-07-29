Jump to content
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ threatening Antarctica wildlife, scientists warn

Levels of pollutants have risen drastically in remotest part of world, reports Jane Dalton

Saturday 30 July 2022 00:17
The team studied compacted snow to measure levels of toxic compounds

The team studied compacted snow to measure levels of toxic compounds

(Dr Markus Frey, British Antarctic Survey)

Toxic “forever” chemicals from non-stick pans and water-repellent clothing have increased markedly in Antarctica, where they could be harming wildlife such as penguins, seals and whales, scientists say.

The experts say substances developed to replace ozone-depleting CFCs found in fridges are among the probable sources of the relatively new contamination.

And they believe the southernmost continent, one of Earth’s remotest places, serves as a global barometer for the chemical industry.

