World chess champion surrenders title saying he’s ‘not motivated’ to play another match
Magnus Carlsen still wants to be the best but is tired of the championship
Magnus Carlsen, the world chess champion, has announced he won’t defend his title in next year’s competition because he’s “not motivated to play another match”.
The 31-year-old Norwegian grandmaster said he was “pretty comfortable” surrendering the title he has held since 2013, adding: “I simply feel that I don’t have a lot to gain. I don’t particularly like it.”
He said he was not retiring and wished “to be the best in the world” without taking part in the sport’s biggest tournament.
