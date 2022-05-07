Nearly 300 children with severe hepatitis detected in 20 countries worldwide

Nearly 300 cases of severe hepatitis among children have been reported from 20 countries around the world in recent days, according to the World Health Organisation, as concerns increase about the mysteriously rising numbers.

The numbers were reported as of 1 May, with the international health body saying that most cases of young children with hepatitis were detected in Europe. Small numbers were also reported in the Americas, Western Pacific and South East Asia.

The rise in cases of severe liver disease among children without any apparent reason was reported weeks ago, first in the UK with dozens of cases. Over140 cases are now under investigation.