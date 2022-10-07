Easter Island fire causes ‘irreparable’ damage to sacred statues
‘The damage caused by the fire can’t be undone,’ says Easter Island mayor
A devastating fire has charred several of the world-famous statues at Easter Island in Chile, officials have said.
The country’s cultural heritage undersecretary, Carolina Pérez Dattari, said that the blaze that started on Monday engulfed an unknown number of statues — also known as moai — and affected nearly 60 hectares of land.
The moai were carved by a Polynesian tribe more than 500 years ago. Easter Island has nearly 1,000 of these statues.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies