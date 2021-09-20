Amid China’s ongoing crackdown on multiple sectors in civil society, the country’s state council published a set of guidelines last week, aiming to promote a “civilized” internet by strengthening supervision over news websites and online platforms by asking them to promote socialist values.

According to the guidelines, cyberspace should promote education about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and its achievements, while adopting a clear stance against “historical nihilism,” which refers to any attempt to use events from the past to challenge the leading role of the CCP.

On the other hand, good moral values should be promoted through publicizing examples set by “model workers.” Online platforms should cultivate ethics and rules based on the socialist core values by explaining to China’s younger generation how to “correctly” and “safely” use the internet.