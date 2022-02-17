How the EU is challenging China over a trade crackdown on Lithuania

In recent months, Lithuanian businessman Ričardas Sedinkinas has seen many of his compatriots being forced to find other markets for their goods following China’s trade crackdown on the Baltic state over its diplomatic support for Taipei.

Beijing has reportedly told multinationals including car parts giant Continental to sever ties with and stop sourcing from Lithuania, and recently suspended imports of beef, dairy, and beer from the country - troubling officials and businesses in Vilnius and drawing criticism as well as a legal challenge from the EU and US.

“Businesspeople from Lithuania have told me about the great impact that comes with China’s coercive moves," Taipei-based Mr Sedinikinas - who imports amber from his home country - told The Independent.