China is committing ‘slow genocide’ by stopping millions of Uighur births

China is committing “slow genocide” against the Uighurs by intentionally stopping millions of births through mandatory birth control, a leading expert has said.

In the first peer-review work of its kind, a new study estimates that as many as 4.5 million Uighur births could be prevented by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in southern Xinjiang by 2040.

Adrian Zenz, an independent China researcher, reached this estimate after studying the region’s birth rate and looking at China’s “population optimization” policies which target ethnic minorities.