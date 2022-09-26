China and India call for negotiated end to Ukraine war

China and India called for a negotiated end to the Ukraine war on Saturday with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi cautioning both Russia and Ukraine to “keep the crisis from spilling over” and affecting developing countries.

After a week of pressure at the United Nations General Assembly, Russia’s foreign minister took the General Assembly rostrum to deliver a fiery rebuke to Western nations for what he termed a “grotesque” campaign against Russians.

However, no powerful nation supported Russia, including China, which vowed an “unbreakable” bond with Russian President Vladimir Putin just days before the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.