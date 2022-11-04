China to send monkeys to its new space station to study how they reproduce there, report says
Getting large animals to mate in a zero-gravity environment poses several hurdles
China is reportedly planning to send monkeys to its newly completed Tiangong space station to study how they grow and reproduce in a zero-gravity environment.
The research would be conducted in the space station’s largest module slated to be used for life science experiments, South China Morning Post reported, citing Zhang Lu, a scientist leading the development of scientific equipment for the space station.
“These experiments will help improve our understanding of an organism’s adaptation to microgravity and other space environments,” Dr Lu, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, said in a speech.
